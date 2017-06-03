Leicester City reportedly enter the race to prise midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson away from Swansea City.

Leicester City are said to have made an enquiry for Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 27-year-old is already thought to be of interest to Everton this summer, with reports claiming that the two clubs had discussed the possibility of a £25m transfer.

That speculation was refuted by the Swans however, with manager Paul Clement insisting that there is 'no need' for his side to sell one of their best players.

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes have now entered the running and could be prepared to spend as much as £30m as they look to cope with the imminent departure of Riyad Mahrez.

Sigurdsson, who moved to Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 in a £8.6m deal, scored 10 times in the league last term to help secure his side's top-flight status for another season.