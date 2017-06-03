New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Leicester City 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'

Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
© Getty Images
Leicester City reportedly enter the race to prise midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson away from Swansea City.
By , Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 20:09 UK

Leicester City are said to have made an enquiry for Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 27-year-old is already thought to be of interest to Everton this summer, with reports claiming that the two clubs had discussed the possibility of a £25m transfer.

That speculation was refuted by the Swans however, with manager Paul Clement insisting that there is 'no need' for his side to sell one of their best players.

According to the Daily Mail, the Foxes have now entered the running and could be prepared to spend as much as £30m as they look to cope with the imminent departure of Riyad Mahrez.

Sigurdsson, who moved to Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in 2014 in a £8.6m deal, scored 10 times in the league last term to help secure his side's top-flight status for another season.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Swansea dismiss talk of Sigurdsson exit
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Paul Clement, Riyad Mahrez, Football
Your Comments
More Leicester City News
A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez
 Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Leicester City 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'
 Riyad Mahrez celebrates scoring the opening goal during the Premier League match between Leicester City and Swansea on April 24, 2016
Leicester City 'want substantial Riyad Mahrez fee'
Riyad Mahrez asks to leave Leicester CityCarragher, Simpson apologise for 'getting personal'Carragher reignites Danny Simpson feudReport: Watford want £35m for DeeneyLeicester 'open talks with Shakespeare'
Simpson urges Leicester teammates to stayReport: Guardiola eyes Schmeichel moveLeicester, West Brom keen on Ben Gibson?Result: Bournemouth secure top-half finishTeam News: Slimani in for Leicester
> Leicester City Homepage
More Swansea City News
Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Leicester City 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'
 Sports Mole logo
Swansea City, Burnley 'vying for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom'
 Leon Britton in action for Swansea on December 14, 2014
Report: Swansea City to offer Leon Britton contract extension
Swansea keen to keep Fernando Llorente?Ranocchia an option for Newcastle?Claude Makelele signs new Swansea dealFernando Llorente reveals Chelsea talksSwansea dismiss talk of Sigurdsson exit
Everton agree £25m deal for Sigurdsson?Emnes among eight Swansea players releasedClement: 'We will not sell best players'Result: Llorente strikes late to earn comeback winTeam News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clash
> Swansea City Homepage
More Everton News
Manchester United's Wayne Rooney during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 17, 2017
Wayne Rooney to be offered up in Romelu Lukaku deal?
 Swansea player Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Pre season friendly match between Swansea City and Deportivo La Coruna at Liberty Stadium on August 1, 2015
Leicester City 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'
 Pedro Obiang of West Ham in action during the Barclays Premier League match between West Ham United and Bournemouth at the Boleyn Ground on August 22, 2015 in London, United Kingdom.
Everton linked with West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang
Courtois welcomes Lukaku transfer linksKoeman keen to sign Spanish attacking duo?Everton show interest in Gent goalkeeper?Everton 'monitoring Huddersfield's Pyke'Watford interested in Le Havre defender?
Everton 'unwilling to pay £30m for Pickford'Five PL clubs in hunt for Max Kruse?Everton 'closing in on Martina capture'Raiola: 'Everton gave Lukaku a promise'Sunderland want £30m for Pickford?
> Everton Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 