Swansea City rubbish reports that they have agreed a deal to sell midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson to Everton for £25m.

Swansea City have moved to dispel rumours that they have agreed a deal with Everton for midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson.

The 27-year-old played a major role in helping Swansea to narrowly avoid relegation from the Premier League this season, scoring nine goals and creating 13 more as Paul Clement's side ultimately finished 15th.

Sigurdsson is expected to be in high demand this summer as a result and reports earlier today suggested that Everton had come to terms on a £25m deal for the Iceland international, but the club insist that there has been no contact from the Toffees.

"There has been no contact between Swansea City and Everton. As far as the owners, the chairman and the manager are concerned, they want to keep Swansea City's best players," read a statement from the club.

Swansea owner Steve Kaplan added to WalesOnline: "We all know how important Gylfi is, just as he knows how much he's valued and loved here. There's been interest in him before - there were some pretty big enquiries about him last summer and in the January window - but we didn't want to sell him then and we don't want to sell him now."

Sigurdsson himself has previously insisted that he is happy at the Liberty Stadium and has no desire to leave the club.