New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'I don't want to leave Swansea City'

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Gylfi Sigurdsson stresses that he is is 'very calm and focused' on Swansea City, amid strong links to Premier League rivals West Ham United and Everton.
By , Football League Correspondent
Filed:
Last Updated: Thursday, May 18, 2017 at 11:04 UK

In-demand Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson has insisted that he is "very happy" in South Wales and does not want to leave during the summer.

The Iceland international has once again stood out in a disappointing campaign for the Swans, netting nine times in the Premier League and setting up a further 13 goals.

West Ham United and Everton are among the sides to have been linked with the 27-year-old, both of whom are reportedly prepared to hand over £25m for his signature.

Sigurdsson does not see any reason to leave the Liberty Stadium in the coming months, however, and instead says it is down to the club to decide whether they want to cash in.

"I signed a new contract in the summer and I've got three years left," BBC Sport quotes him as saying. "It's down to the club if they want to sell me. I'm not trying to leave or want to leave

"I'm very happy here. It has been easy in the last couple of months because we've been in a very serious position in the league, so it's been easy to concentrate on that.

"I think it'll continue to be like that because whatever happens, happens. I'm not desperate to go or anything. It's not like I want to go. It's just very calm and I'm not focused or concentrating on what people are writing."

Sigurdsson rejoined Swansea from Tottenham Hotspur in July 2014 after making just 26 league starts across his two seasons in North London.

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Hammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Football
Your Comments
More Swansea City News
Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Gylfi Sigurdsson: 'I don't want to leave Swansea City'
 Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement "proud" of securing Premier League survival
 Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City are not safe yet'
Result: Swansea City on brink of safetyTeam News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland tripLive Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City - as it happenedHammers to battle Everton for Sigurdsson?Everton to pay £25m for Sigurdsson?
Clement happy for Swansea to laud survivalPaul Clement rules out Kyle Bartley saleSwansea tickets gifted to fans selling onlineFer: 'We must focus on us, not rivals'Llorente: 'I work hard for Swansea'
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 