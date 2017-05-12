New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United to battle Everton for Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
West Ham United could be prepared to battle Everton for the signature of £25m-rated Swansea City midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson, according to a report in the press.
West Ham United are reportedly planning to battle Everton for the signature of Swansea City playmaker Gylfi Sigurdsson this summer.

The Icelandic midfielder has long been on the Hammers' radar and has enjoyed one of his most impressive seasons at the Liberty Stadium, despite Swansea's Premier League struggles this term.

According to The Mirror, West Ham coach Slaven Bilic is prepared to fight it out for the £25m-rated 27-year-old, who is also reported to have been tracked by Ronald Koeman's Everton.

It is thought that Paul Clement's Swansea will face a battle to keep Sigurdsson for next season, especially if they suffer relegation from the Premier League.

Sigurdsson has notched nine Premier League goals and 12 assists in 36 games this campaign.

