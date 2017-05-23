Everton reportedly agree a £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the player wants a hefty salary.

Everton have reportedly struck a deal with Swansea City for the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the player is yet to agree terms.

The midfielder has been linked to the Merseyside outfit for some time, while Southampton have also been touted as potential suitors.

Sigurdsson impressed for the Swans this season, scoring nine goals and creating 13 assists in 38 Premier League appearances to help the club retain their top-flight status.

According to The Mirror, Everton and Swansea have agreed a deal of around £25m, but Sigurdsson is after more than £120,000 per week, which is a huge bump on his current £80,000-a-week salary.

Sigurdsson has been at Swansea since 2014 when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur.