New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Everton agree £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson?

Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Everton reportedly agree a £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the player wants a hefty salary.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at 11:44 UK

Everton have reportedly struck a deal with Swansea City for the signing of Gylfi Sigurdsson, but the player is yet to agree terms.

The midfielder has been linked to the Merseyside outfit for some time, while Southampton have also been touted as potential suitors.

Sigurdsson impressed for the Swans this season, scoring nine goals and creating 13 assists in 38 Premier League appearances to help the club retain their top-flight status.

According to The Mirror, Everton and Swansea have agreed a deal of around £25m, but Sigurdsson is after more than £120,000 per week, which is a huge bump on his current £80,000-a-week salary.

Sigurdsson has been at Swansea since 2014 when he joined from Tottenham Hotspur.

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Read Next:
Clement: 'We will not sell best players'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Gylfi Sigurdsson, Football
Your Comments
More Everton News
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger on the touchline during the North London derby at the Emirates Stadium on November 6, 2016
Live Commentary: Arsenal 3-1 Everton - as it happened
 Arsene Wenger reacts during the Premier League match between Arsenal and Manchester City on April 2, 2017
Result: Arsenal into Europa League despite win over Everton
 Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton agree £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson?
Koeman wants business done quicklyArsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?Tielemans closing in on Monaco transferKoeman to hold talks on Barkley futureTeam News: Welbeck up front for Arsenal
Koeman wants Everton in Champions LeagueToffees to offload £20m McCarthy?Everton's £15m Dendoncker bid rejected?Koeman threatens to freeze out BarkleyKoeman expects Lukaku to stay at Everton
> Everton Homepage
More Swansea City News
Gylfi Sigurdsson in action during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Everton agree £25m deal with Swansea City for Gylfi Sigurdsson?
 Swansea player Marvin Emnes in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Marvin Emnes among eight Swansea City players released
 Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have no need to sell best players'
Result: Llorente strikes late to earn comeback winTeam News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clashClaude Makelele offered new Swansea dealPaul Clement: 'I will speak to John Terry'Sigurdsson: 'I don't want to leave Swansea'
Clement "proud" of Premier League survivalClement: 'Swansea are not safe yet'Result: Swansea City on brink of safetyTeam News: Swans unchanged for Sunderland tripLive Commentary: Sunderland 0-2 Swansea City - as it happened
> Swansea City Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea38303585335293
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs38268486266086
3Manchester CityMan City38239680394178
4Liverpool382210678423676
5Arsenal38236977443375
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd381815554292569
7Everton3817101162441861
8Southampton381210164148-746
9Bournemouth381210165567-1246
10West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom38129174351-845
11West Ham UnitedWest Ham38129174764-1745
12Leicester CityLeicester38128184863-1544
13Stoke CityStoke381111164156-1544
14Crystal Palace38125215063-1341
15Swansea CitySwansea38125214570-2541
16Burnley38117203955-1640
17Watford38117204068-2840
RHull City3897223780-4334
RMiddlesbrough38513202753-2628
RSunderland3866262969-4024
> Full Version
 