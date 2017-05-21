Everton midfielder James McCarthy could be allowed to leave Goodison Park for £20m during the summer, according to a report in the press.

The 26-year-old has been a fan favourite at Goodison Park and recently received Ronald Koeman's backing, although that has not quelled rumours of a departure to either Newcastle United, West Ham United or Crystal Palace.

According to the Daily Mail, who quote club sources, McCarthy could be sold for £20m - despite Koeman holding the midfielder in his future plans - in a bid to help support a string of summer moves that might see the Toffees go after Swansea City's Gylfi Sigurdsson.

Alongside McCarthy, it is also being reported that Ross Barkley's future at the club could be coming close to an end as contract talks between the two parties continue.

Everton travel to Arsenal in their final league game on Sunday having already clinched a seventh-placed finish.