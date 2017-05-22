New Transfer Talk header

Marvin Emnes among eight Swansea City players released

Swansea player Marvin Emnes in action during the Capital One Cup Second Round match between Swansea City and York City at Liberty Stadium on August 25, 2015
Swansea City announce that eight players - including winger Marvin Emnes - are being released from the club ahead of the summer transfer window.
Winger Marvin Emnes has been released by Swansea after he came to the end of his three-year contract.

In 2014, Emnes ended a six-year stay at Middlesbrough to pen a deal at the Liberty Stadium but he never established himself in the starting lineup in south Wales.

The Dutchman made a total of 24 appearances during his time at the club, although he only made four starts in the Premier League.

Goalkeeper Gerhard Tremmel will also leave the club after 52 appearances in seven years, but he has not featured in the first team since 2015.

Liam Shephard, Josh Vickers, Owain Jones, Tom Dyson and Tom Holland also leave the club, with Alex Samuel already signing a contract to play for Stevenage.

A general view outside the ground prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Swansea City and Chelsea at Liberty Stadium on January 17, 2015
