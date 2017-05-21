May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
2-1
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
Ayew (72'), Llorente (86')
Fernandez (90')
FT(HT: 0-1)
Evans (33')
Wilson (51')
Game Timeline
0 - 1
 33'Jonny Evans
 51' Marc Wilson
1 - 1
Jordan Ayew72' 
2 - 1
Fernando Llorente86' 
Federico Fernandez 90' 

Paul Clement: 'Swansea City have no need to sell best players'

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City manager Paul Clement insists that the club have no need to sell the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente this summer.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 22:26 UK

Swansea City manager Paul Clement has insisted that the club have no need to sell their best players this summer having secured Premier League survival for another season.

The Swans sat bottom of the table with just 12 points from 19 matches when Clement arrived at the club in January, but the Welsh outfit have since taken 29 from the next 19 to finish the season 15th in the standings.

The likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson and Fernando Llorente have been linked with summer moves to clubs fighting for higher goals, but Clement is hopeful that the team's form over the second half of the campaign may have convinced them to stay.

"We want to keep our best players and strengthen, not get weaker. We're not a club that needs to sell. It's very clear for us," he told reporters.

"We don't want to sell [Sigurdsson] or any of our best players. We want to keep them here, we want to strengthen and I think he, Fernando and the others have enjoyed the second half of the season. They can see this is a club that shouldn't have been fighting relegation, they should have been doing a lot better.

"Of course (extra money from finishing higher) helps, not only with players but also the infrastructure; better pitches, better travel, better hotels. These are all marginal things that can make a difference for a club like ours where every game is so tight. You're looking to get the best out of the players you have. I look forward to meeting the owners to discuss how they think we've done and what needs to be done moving forwards."

Swansea ended the season with a five-match unbeaten run - their best in the Premier League since January 2013.

PSG assistant, Claude Makelele kicks the ball prior to the French Cup match between Paris Saint-Germain FC and Marseille Olympic OM at Parc des Princes on February 27, 2013
Your Comments
