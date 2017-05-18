Paul Clement: 'I will speak to John Terry'

Swansea City head coach Paul Clement says that he will "have a conversation" with potential transfer target John Terry during the summer.

Terry is leaving Chelsea after over two decades at Stamford Bridge, but he remains undecided as to whether to continue with his playing career or retire from football.

The former England captain has been linked with a switch to Swansea but Clement - who knows Terry from his time on the backroom staff at Chelsea - is unsure what lies ahead for the centre-back.

The 45-year-old told reporters: "I am not sure. We will have a conversation. I have known him a long time.

"I do not know what his thinking is, whether he will carry on? There is talk it could be his last game or he could go on, whether here in the Premier League or abroad."

Terry has played just 466 minutes of Premier League football this season.