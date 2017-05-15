General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea captain John Terry not ruling out retiring after finale fixture

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea captain John Terry says that he might retire from football when the season ends this weekend.
Chelsea captain John Terry has not closed the door on retiring after this Sunday's final game of the Premier League season.

The defender confirmed earlier in the campaign that he will leave the Blues when his contract expires in the summer, but he indicated that he wants to continue playing.

However, after scoring in the Blues' 4-3 triumph over Watford on Monday night, the 36-year-old claimed that he may hang up his boots after this weekend's match against Sunderland.

"I never wanted to be that player just hanging about that people can't wait to get rid of or stopping the progress of a younger player coming through," Terry told Sky Sports' Monday Night Football.

"The transition for me being on the bench and seeing it from a different aspect this year has served me well and will do if I go into management in the future.

"I know I said I wanted to play regular football, but I have not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring. It depends if the right offer comes along I will sit and consider it with my family, whether it's here or abroad, but I haven't made any decisions yet and I am just evaluating my options."

Terry has now won 15 major honours at Chelsea and he could earn a 16th if the team beat Arsenal in the FA Cup final later this month.

Your Comments
