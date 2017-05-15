Cesar Azpilicueta says that Chelsea will aim to finish the season on a "high" when they face Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

The English champions extended their winning run to five against Watford, but they were made to work for it as they claimed a 4-3 triumph at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Azpilicueta netted his first ever league goal in the clash, while John Terry, Michy Batshuayi and Cesc Fabregas also got on the scoresheet.

The downside was that it was the first time that the Blues shipped three goals at home under manager Antonio Conte.

"We conceded a lot of goals but we scored," Azpilicueta told BBC Sport. "It was our first game after being champions so we knew it could be tough. But we got the three points.

"We want to finish on a high on Sunday. We want to get as many points as we can. We have been first since game 12 so obviously we have showed consistency. Even when defeat arrived, we didn't panic and kept unity. Tottenham were doing well but we had it in our hands and we didn't let it go.

"It was a good moment to score my first Premier League goal this season after being champions. It was a special moment for me."

Chelsea's final match of the campaign will be against Sunderland at home this Sunday.