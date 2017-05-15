General view of Stamford Bridge

Chelsea

Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta: 'We want to finish on a high in final game'

Cesar Azpilicueta of Chelsea in action during the Barclays Premier League match between Chelsea and Crystal Palace on August 29, 2015
© Getty Images
Cesar Azpilicueta says that Chelsea will aim to finish the season on a "high" when they face Sunderland at Stamford Bridge on Sunday.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 22:32 UK

Chelsea defender Cesar Azpilicueta has insisted that he and his teammates are desperate to end their successful Premier League season on a "high".

The English champions extended their winning run to five against Watford, but they were made to work for it as they claimed a 4-3 triumph at Stamford Bridge on Monday night.

Azpilicueta netted his first ever league goal in the clash, while John Terry, Michy Batshuayi and Cesc Fabregas also got on the scoresheet.

The downside was that it was the first time that the Blues shipped three goals at home under manager Antonio Conte.

"We conceded a lot of goals but we scored," Azpilicueta told BBC Sport. "It was our first game after being champions so we knew it could be tough. But we got the three points.

"We want to finish on a high on Sunday. We want to get as many points as we can. We have been first since game 12 so obviously we have showed consistency. Even when defeat arrived, we didn't panic and kept unity. Tottenham were doing well but we had it in our hands and we didn't let it go.

"It was a good moment to score my first Premier League goal this season after being champions. It was a special moment for me."

Chelsea's final match of the campaign will be against Sunderland at home this Sunday.

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Neville: 'Chelsea have perfect balance'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Cesar Azpilicueta, John Terry, Michy Batshuayi, Cesc Fabregas, Antonio Conte, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-3 Watford - as it happened
 Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thriller to keep title party going
 John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea captain John Terry not ruling out retiring after finale fixture
Azpilicueta: 'We aim to finish on a high'Nevin: 'Chelsea played Barcelona-esque'Neville: 'Chelsea have perfect balance'Monaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Team News: Terry, Batshuayi start for Chelsea
Terry to start for Chelsea against Watford?Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'Willian: "My future is with Chelsea"Fabregas: 'Facing Arsenal will be emotional'Hasselbaink urges Chelsea to start Terry
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 