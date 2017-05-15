May 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-3
Watford
Terry (22'), Azpilicueta (36'), Batshuayi (49'), Fabregas (88')
Ake (30'), Chalobah (58')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Capoue (24'), Janmaat (51'), Okaka (74')
Holebas (4'), Amrabat (11'), Prodl (83'), Deeney (94'), Okaka (94')
Prodl (92')

Result: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thriller to keep title party going

Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Cesc Fabregas comes off the bench to score a late winner for Chelsea, as the Premier League champions earn a dramatic 4-3 victory over Watford at Stamford Bridge.
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 22:15 UK

Chelsea's Premier League title party continued on Monday night as they came out on top 4-3 in a thrilling contest against Watford at Stamford Bridge .

The Blues squandered a two-goal lead in the second half but battled back late on through a Cesc Fabregas winner, earning them a record-equalling 29th top-flight win of the season.

For all Watford's efforts they were unable to end their miserable run of form, which now stands at five defeats in a row to leave them down in 16th place with one game remaining.

Antonio Conte used Chelsea's homecoming as a chance to make mass changes to his starting lineup - nine in all from the title-clinching win over West Bromwich Albion a few days ago.

Among those to come in for just a fourth league start of the season was skipper John Terry, who marked what will likely be his penultimate appearance at Stamford Bridge with his 67th goal for the club.

After an uneventful opening quarter to the match, Terry reacted quickest to prod home from an uncleared corner to finally spark the game into life.

Watford, previously without a goal in any of their last five away outings, responded almost immediately through Etienne Capoue, who capitalised on a poor defensive header from Terry to nod past stand-in keeper Asmir Begovic.

A relatively quiet Eden Hazard had a chance to edge his side back ahead 34 minutes in, cutting inside into a good position but seeing his shot take a touch on its way wide of the target.

It did not take Chelsea too much longer to regain their advantage, however, as another unlikely scorer in Cesar Azpilicueta found a way through, picking out the bottom corner with a half-volley inside the box to open his own account for the season.

The scoreline remained that way at the break - bad news for the visitors, as they had failed to recover from a losing position at the midway point to win a match in 55 Premier League attempts.

Chelsea edged further ahead less than five minutes after the restart as, after Willian was denied by a fine Heurelho Gomes save, the Blues again made the most of the corner.

It initially went short to Kenedy, whose shot deflected nicely into the path of Nathan Ake to unselfishly pick out Michy Batshuayi for the simplest of tap-ins.

Much like in the first half, though, Watford were back into the contest instantly after Daryl Janmaat took matters into his own hands, jinking past a couple of players and keeping his composure when up against Begovic.

Only twice before had Chelsea shipped more than once on home soil - in defeats to Liverpool and Crystal Palace - but they were in no mood to gift the Hornets a share of the spoils in the remaining 40 minutes or so.

Batshuayi had a shot kept out by Gomes and Azpilicueta was also denied by the Brazilian at full stretch, yet it was the visiting side who found the sixth goal of the evening.

Three minutes after being brought off the bench, Stefano Okaka - capped for the Italy national squad by Conte - profited on some more slack play at the back to slam home following a scramble.

Substitute Ola Aina and Janmaat both came close to finding a way through before the killer seventh did arrive, with Fabregas tucking past Gomes from the edge of the box after being picked out by Willian.

Watford failed to muster one last response in the final few minutes, and their night turned sour when Sebastian Prodl was shown a second yellow at the death for a trip on Pedro as things threatened to boil over at the end of a lively contest.

Chelsea's John Terry during the EFL Cup match between Chelsea and Bristol Rovers at Stamford Bridge on August 23, 2016
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 