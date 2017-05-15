May 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
3-2
Watford
Terry (22'), Azpilicueta (36'), Batshuayi (49')
Ake (30'), Chalobah (58')
LIVE
Capoue (24'), Janmaat (51')
Holebas (3'), Amrabat (11')

Team News: John Terry, Michy Batshuayi handed rare starts for Chelsea's clash against Watford

John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
© SilverHub
John Terry and Michy Batshuayi are given rare starts for Chelsea in this evening's Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 19:16 UK

Chelsea manager Antonio Conte has handed rare starting spots to John Terry and Michy Batshuayi for this evening's Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge.

The club captain has started just four league matches this season, while Batshuayi, who joined the club in the summer, will be making his first start in the top flight tonight.

Conte can afford to make changes given that his team sealed the league title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Friday.

Batshuayi scored the winning goal, and he is one of nine alterations to the starting XI, with only Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard retained from the win at The Hawthorns.

Asmir Begovic replaces Thibaut Courtois in goal, while Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake join Terry in defence, and N'Golo Kante returns to the middle of the park after starting on the bench last week.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian and Kenedy also get the nod from Conte, who has the chance of winning a second piece of silverware before the season is out as his team are in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

As for Watford, head coach Walter Mazzarri, who is dealing with numerous injury woes within his squad, has made three changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Everton on Friday.

Nordin Amrabat, Tom Cleverley and M'Baye Niang have come in for injured Christian Kabasele, Stefano Okaka and Troy Deeney, who drops to the bench.

Chelsea: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard
Subs: Eduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Costa

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucoure, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang
Subs: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, D Pereira, Okaka, Deeney

Discover how the game unfolds in Sports Mole's live text commentary here.

Kurt Zouma of Chelsea in action during the Pre Season Friendly match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge on August 5, 2015
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293579314890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117193962-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
