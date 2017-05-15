John Terry and Michy Batshuayi are given rare starts for Chelsea in this evening's Premier League match against Watford at Stamford Bridge.

The club captain has started just four league matches this season, while Batshuayi, who joined the club in the summer, will be making his first start in the top flight tonight.

Conte can afford to make changes given that his team sealed the league title with a 1-0 win over West Bromwich Albion last Friday.

Batshuayi scored the winning goal, and he is one of nine alterations to the starting XI, with only Cesar Azpilicueta and Eden Hazard retained from the win at The Hawthorns.

Asmir Begovic replaces Thibaut Courtois in goal, while Kurt Zouma and Nathan Ake join Terry in defence, and N'Golo Kante returns to the middle of the park after starting on the bench last week.

Nathaniel Chalobah, Willian and Kenedy also get the nod from Conte, who has the chance of winning a second piece of silverware before the season is out as his team are in the FA Cup final against Arsenal.

As for Watford, head coach Walter Mazzarri, who is dealing with numerous injury woes within his squad, has made three changes to the team that lost 1-0 to Everton on Friday.

Nordin Amrabat, Tom Cleverley and M'Baye Niang have come in for injured Christian Kabasele, Stefano Okaka and Troy Deeney, who drops to the bench.

Chelsea: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard

Subs: Eduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Costa

Watford: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucoure, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang

Subs: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, D Pereira, Okaka, Deeney

