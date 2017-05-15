Live Commentary: Chelsea 3-2 Watford

Welcome to Sports Mole's live text coverage of the Premier League meeting between Chelsea and Watford at Stamford Bridge.
The Blues will be hoping to continue their title-winning party this evening, three days after edging past West Bromwich Albion to make certain of top spot.
There is little for the visitors to celebrate, meanwhile, having lost four games in a row without scoring to see the pressure mount on manager Walter Mazzarri.
Follow all of the action as it unfolds with our extensive updates below.
CHELSEA SUBS: Eduardo, Aina, Alonso, Cahill, Fabregas, Pedro, Costa
WATFORD SUBS: Pantilimon, Mason, Eleftheriou, Zuniga, Pereira, Okaka, Deeney
Antonio Conte: "They know we have to work during the training session to prepare in the right way these two games against Watford and then Sunderland. When you work hard it's important to celebrate and then to prepare in the right way the final of the FA Cup, because we have the opportunity to fight to win the double and we must be ready to do this."
Walter Mazzarri: "We have to play as we did [against Everton] at Chelsea. Of course, these players are giving me a lot of satisfaction - they are giving everything and trying their best. Everton had reached their objective, and look how they played; the nice thing in England is teams never give up until it is finished."
CHELSEA XI: Begovic; Zouma, Terry, Ake; Azpilicueta, Kante, Chalobah, Kenedy; Willian, Batshuayi, Hazard
WATFORD XI: Gomes; Mariappa, Prodl, Holebas; Amrabat, Cleverley, Behrami, Doucoure, Janmaat; Capoue; Niang