May 15, 2017 at 8pm UK at ​Stamford Bridge
Chelsea
4-3
Watford
Terry (22'), Azpilicueta (36'), Batshuayi (49'), Fabregas (88')
Ake (30'), Chalobah (58')
FT(HT: 2-1)
Capoue (24'), Janmaat (51'), Okaka (74')
Holebas (4'), Amrabat (11'), Prodl (83'), Deeney (94'), Okaka (94')
Prodl (92')

Pat Nevin: 'Some of Chelsea's moves were Barcelona-esque'

Chelsea's Cesc Fabregas during the Premier League match against Stoke City on December 31, 2016
© SilverHub
Pat Nevin describes Chelsea's performance as "Barcelona-esque" after witnessing the team seal a 4-3 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Monday, May 15, 2017 at 22:14 UK

Former Chelsea winger Pat Nevin has described some of the team's attacking plays this evening as "Barcelona-esque".

The Blues continued their Premier League title celebrations by defeating Watford at Stamford Bridge, but it came close to ending in a draw until Cesc Fabregas netted an 88th-minute winner to claim a 4-3 victory.

John Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi got on the scoresheet, but Chelsea relinquished their lead twice, conceding three goals for the first time on home turf under Conte this season.

"It was a really enjoyable game. A lot of good football played," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Some of Chelsea's moves were Barcelona-esque. They were less impressive defensively. Let's applaud Watford for making a good game of it."

The West London outfit will finish their campaign at home to Sunderland on Sunday.

Antonio Conte celebrates as Nemanja Matic makes it three during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Read Next:
Neville: 'Chelsea have perfect balance'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Pat Nevin, Cesc Fabregas, John Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta, Michy Batshuayi, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Chelsea manager Antonio Conte gesticulates on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Hull City at the KCOM Stadium on October 1, 2016
Live Commentary: Chelsea 4-3 Watford - as it happened
 Cesc Fabregas celebrates after the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Result: Chelsea edge Watford in seven-goal thriller to keep title party going
 John Terry comes on during the Premier League game between Chelsea and Middlesbrough on May 8, 2017
Chelsea captain John Terry not ruling out retiring after finale fixture
Azpilicueta: 'We aim to finish on a high'Nevin: 'Chelsea played Barcelona-esque'Neville: 'Chelsea have perfect balance'Monaco 'reject big-money Mbappe offer'Team News: Terry, Batshuayi start for Chelsea
Terry to start for Chelsea against Watford?Atsu 'in talks over permanent Toon move'Willian: "My future is with Chelsea"Fabregas: 'Facing Arsenal will be emotional'Hasselbaink urges Chelsea to start Terry
> Chelsea Homepage



Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs36248473244980
3Liverpool372110675423373
4Manchester CityMan City36219672383472
5Arsenal36216972432969
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd361714552292365
7Everton3717101061412061
8West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom36129154146-545
9Southampton36129154147-645
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester36127174656-1043
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3666242862-3424
> Full Version
 