Pat Nevin describes Chelsea's performance as "Barcelona-esque" after witnessing the team seal a 4-3 win over Watford at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues continued their Premier League title celebrations by defeating Watford at Stamford Bridge, but it came close to ending in a draw until Cesc Fabregas netted an 88th-minute winner to claim a 4-3 victory.

John Terry, Cesar Azpilicueta and Michy Batshuayi got on the scoresheet, but Chelsea relinquished their lead twice, conceding three goals for the first time on home turf under Conte this season.

"It was a really enjoyable game. A lot of good football played," Nevin told BBC Radio 5 Live. "Some of Chelsea's moves were Barcelona-esque. They were less impressive defensively. Let's applaud Watford for making a good game of it."

The West London outfit will finish their campaign at home to Sunderland on Sunday.