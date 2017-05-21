Team News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clash

Swansea City make two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.
Swansea City: Nordfeldt, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Britton, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Ayew, Llorente
Subs: Amat, Ki, Cork, Tremmel, Narsingh, Kingsley, McBurnie
West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Evans, M Wilson, Yacob, Fletcher, Livermore, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon
Subs: Robson-Kanu, Myhill, McClean, Chadli, Leko, Field, K Wilson
