May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Team News: Two changes for Swans ahead of Baggies clash

Paul Clement applauds during the Premier League game between Swansea City and Everton on May 6, 2017
© SilverHub
Swansea City make two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.
Last Updated: Sunday, May 21, 2017 at 14:26 UK

Swansea City make two changes to their starting XI ahead of their Premier League meeting with West Bromwich Albion at the Liberty Stadium.

Swansea City: Nordfeldt, Naughton, Fernandez, Mawson, Olsson, Fer, Britton, Carroll, Sigurdsson, Ayew, Llorente
Subs: Amat, Ki, Cork, Tremmel, Narsingh, Kingsley, McBurnie

West Bromwich Albion: Foster, Nyom, Dawson, Evans, M Wilson, Yacob, Fletcher, Livermore, Morrison, Brunt, Rondon
Subs: Robson-Kanu, Myhill, McClean, Chadli, Leko, Field, K Wilson

More to follow.

