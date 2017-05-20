General view of The Hawthorns

Tony Pulis expects gap between top six Premier League clubs and rest to widen

Tony Pulis is predicting that the gap in quality between the top six clubs in the Premier League and the rest of the division will get even wider next season.
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has predicted a widening of the gap between the top six clubs in the Premier League and the rest of the pack next season.

With one match remaining of the 2016-17 campaign, sixth-placed Manchester United are 20 points ahead of Southampton in eighth, with the Baggies trailing Saints by one.

The West Brom boss believes that the leading clubs will spend more mohey than ever during pre-season, as the race to qualify for the Champions League becomes ever-more competitive.

Pulis told Sky Sports News: "I think all the top sides have got stronger in the summer and they have really taken everything by the scruff of the neck in respect of playing the so-called smaller teams.

"I would really like to see the points the top clubs have taken off the so-called lower clubs this year compared to last year - and I'll do it when the season has finished.

"I'm convinced, because the top four is getting really competitive, that the top six or seven will spend enormous amounts of money next year to enable them to get in the top four. I'm convinced that's what will happen and I think they will push on."

West Brom wrap up their Premier League season on Sunday at Swansea City.

Your Comments
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
