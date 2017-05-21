May 21, 2017 at 3pm UK at ​Liberty Stadium
SwanseaSwansea City
vs.
West BromWest Bromwich Albion
 

Tony Pulis: Finishing eighth would be a "fantastic achievement"

Tony Pulis prior to the Premier League match between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on April 16, 2016
Tony Pulis is eager to finish West Brom's season on a high by claiming eighth place in the Premier League, but admits that recent results "have been disappointing".
West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has targeted a final-day win over Swansea City to potentially seal a joint-high Premier League finish of eighth place.

The Baggies have held that position for half the campaign, only to slip down to ninth in the closing stages with one win in their last 11 games.

Albion now require favours from elsewhere, with Southampton sitting one point better off ahead of the visit of Stoke City on Sunday, but Pulis insists that the majority of his players have given their all even if they have struggled for momentum since early March.

"The results have been disappointing but apart from maybe one or two, I think the players have given everything and have been a little bit unfortunate not to get anything," he told reporters.

"We could still finish eighth with that win which would be an absolutely fantastic achievement for this club, the players, and everybody associated with the football side."

Albion last finished as high as eighth in the Premier League four seasons ago when accruing 49 points - four more than they currently have.

Tony Pulis barks orders during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Watford on December 3, 2016
Tables
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CChelsea37293580324890
2Tottenham HotspurSpurs37258479255483
3Manchester CityMan City37229675393675
4Liverpool372110675423373
5Arsenal37226974433172
6Manchester UnitedMan Utd371715552292366
7Everton3717101061412061
8Southampton371210154147-646
9West Bromwich AlbionWest Brom37129164249-745
10Bournemouth37129165466-1245
11Leicester CityLeicester37127184762-1543
12West Ham UnitedWest Ham37119174563-1842
13Crystal Palace37125205061-1141
14Stoke CityStoke371011164056-1641
15Burnley37117193853-1540
16Watford37117194063-2340
17Swansea CitySwansea37115214369-2638
RHull City3797213673-3734
RMiddlesbrough37513192750-2328
RSunderland3766252864-3624
> Full Version
 