Tony Pulis is eager to finish West Brom's season on a high by claiming eighth place in the Premier League, but admits that recent results "have been disappointing".

West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis has targeted a final-day win over Swansea City to potentially seal a joint-high Premier League finish of eighth place.

The Baggies have held that position for half the campaign, only to slip down to ninth in the closing stages with one win in their last 11 games.

Albion now require favours from elsewhere, with Southampton sitting one point better off ahead of the visit of Stoke City on Sunday, but Pulis insists that the majority of his players have given their all even if they have struggled for momentum since early March.

"The results have been disappointing but apart from maybe one or two, I think the players have given everything and have been a little bit unfortunate not to get anything," he told reporters.

"We could still finish eighth with that win which would be an absolutely fantastic achievement for this club, the players, and everybody associated with the football side."

Albion last finished as high as eighth in the Premier League four seasons ago when accruing 49 points - four more than they currently have.