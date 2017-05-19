Arsene Wenger claims that the commitment of Mesut Ozil and Alexis Sanchez 'cannot be questioned', as Arsenal's star men prepare to enter the final year of their deals.

Arsene Wenger has said that he is adamant Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil want to remain at Arsenal due to the "effort and focus" they have shown in recent weeks.

The Gunners' two star players are due to enter the final 12 months of their existing deals and reportedly have no plans to commit beyond the end of next season.

Speculation is rife that Wenger may be forced to cash in on at least one of the two players this summer, but the Frenchman insists that neither Ozil nor Sanchez is angling for a move away.

"Sanchez and Ozil, maybe one day I will be able to speak about that, but I don't question their effort and focus," he told reporters. "They are part of the results as well, like I am.

"First of all they are under contract. And they behave like they want to be at the club."

Sanchez in particular has been in inspired form this season, scoring 28 times in all competitions and laying on a further 13 assists.