West Bromwich Albion manager Tony Pulis is confident that Darren Fletcher will agree a new deal with the club before his current contract expires this summer.

The Baggies skipper triggered an option to extend his current deal by another year in December, but the two parties remain in talks and as things stand Fletcher will be out of contract this summer.

The 33-year-old could play his last game for the club when they take on Swansea City on the final day of the season, but Pulis admitted that he would be "surprised" if that was to be the case.

"It's always one side wants to have a little bit of this and the other...I'm sure they'll come together, I'm convinced," he told reporters.

"I'm hoping it'll all be sorted out. I'm not involved in those discussions thankfully, that's for the club, Darren and his people. He's been here two-and-a-half years now and has been fantastic as a captain, a person and everything else.

"If he decides he wants to go and the club can't do it, then we can't. We move on. We're all hoping that's not the case. I've stayed away from it and I think it's important I stay away from it because I want to get the best out of the kid and I know the responsibilities of the football club. I'd be surprised if he doesn't sign."

Fletcher has made 96 appearances for West Brom since joining from Manchester United in February 2015.