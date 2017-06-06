Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to take Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to the Amex Stadium.

The newly-promoted side are looking for additions ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League, and it appears that the Australian international could make the switch to the Amex Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have already entered negotiations with Valencia, who loaned Ryan out to Genk for the second half of this season.

During that time, he made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions as he helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Despite their success in the Championship, Brighton are expected to be without David Stockdale next season as he considers options elsewhere.