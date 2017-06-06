New Transfer Talk header

Brighton & Hove Albion keen to sign Mat Ryan from Valencia?

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
Brighton & Hove Albion are reportedly keen to take Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan to the Amex Stadium.
Valencia goalkeeper Mat Ryan has reportedly emerged as a top transfer target for Brighton & Hove Albion.

The newly-promoted side are looking for additions ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League, and it appears that the Australian international could make the switch to the Amex Stadium.

According to the Daily Mail, Brighton have already entered negotiations with Valencia, who loaned Ryan out to Genk for the second half of this season.

During that time, he made a total of 22 appearances in all competitions as he helped the club reach the quarter-finals of the Europa League.

Despite their success in the Championship, Brighton are expected to be without David Stockdale next season as he considers options elsewhere.

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
