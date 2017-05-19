New Transfer Talk header

David Stockdale 'turns down new Brighton & Hove Albion deal'

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale reportedly turns down a contract offer from the newly-promoted Seagulls, despite his current deal expiring this summer.
Brighton & Hove Albion goalkeeper David Stockdale has turned down a new contract at the club, according to reports.

The 31-year-old's current deal is due to expire this summer, after which he will become a free agent.

Stockdale was instrumental in helping the Seagulls to win automatic promotion from the Championship this season, starting all but one of their games as they finished second in the final table.

However, the shot-stopper may not be with the club for their first top-flight campaign since 1983 having rejected the offer of a contract extension, according to Sky Sports News.

Stockdale joined Brighton from Fulham in 2014 and has gone on to make 139 appearances for the club across all competitions.

The Leeds-born keeper has previous experience of the top flight having played 39 times in the Premier League during his six-year spell at Fulham.

