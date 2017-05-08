New Transfer Talk header

David Stockdale hints at Brighton & Hove Albion exit

Goalkeeper David Stockdale hints that he will leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of his contract in the summer.
Monday, May 8, 2017

Goalkeeper David Stockdale has hinted on social media that he will leave Brighton & Hove Albion at the end of the season.

Stockdale is out of contract in the summer and it appears that he has opted to depart the Amex Stadium, despite the club's promotion to the Premier League.

On Sunday against Aston Villa, the former Fulham stopper made an error which cost Brighton the Championship title and in apologising for his mistake, he suggested that he has played his final match for the Seagulls.


Since the turn of the year, Stockdale has been heavily linked with a transfer to Chelsea, who are looking for a replacement for second-choice stopper Asmir Begovic.

The 31-year-old has played for 10 different clubs during his career but he has spent the last three years with Brighton, making 140 appearances in all competitions.

