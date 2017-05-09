New Transfer Talk header

Brighton & Hove Albion turn attention to Valencia keeper?

David Stockdale of Brighton during the Pre Season Friendly match between Brighton & Hove Albion and Southampton at The Amex Stadium on July 31, 2014
Valencia keeper Matthew Ryan, who spent this season on loan with Belgian club Genk, is reportedly wanted by Brighton & Hove Albion.
Tuesday, May 9, 2017

Newly-promoted Premier League side Brighton & Hove Albion have reportedly targeted Valencia keeper Matthew Ryan to be their number one for next season.

The Seagulls are expected to lose current first-choice stopper David Stockdale, who hinted on social media this week that he will not pen a new contract at the Amex Stadium.

Brighton boss Chris Hughton has already started his search for a new man to come in and, according to The Sun, Ryan is at the top of the club's transfer wishlist for that position.

The Australia international has spent the season on loan with Belgian side Genk this term, and his agent recently admitted that he would be open to making a switch to English football.

Ryan has made 10 La Liga appearances for Valencia since joining from Club Brugge in 2015.

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
