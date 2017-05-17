New Transfer Talk header

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek to request loan move?

Chelsea's English midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek runs with the ball during the pre-season friendly International Champions Cup football match between Chelsea and Fiorentina at Stamford Bridge in London on August 5, 2015
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is reportedly keen to be loaned out by the Blues for the next campaign.
Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek has reportedly remained as a transfer target of Brighton & Hove Albion.

Loftus-Cheek had been tipped to make an impact at Chelsea after Antonio Conte's arrival at the club, but each of his four starts this season have come in cup competitions.

According to the London Evening Standard, the 21-year-old is keen on securing first-team football elsewhere for the next campaign with chances in the Blues XI likely to be few and far between.

A number of clubs - including Brighton - were said to be keen on the England Under-21 international in January, only for Conte opting to keep the player as backup.

However, it has been suggested that Conte may be willing to loan out Loftus-Cheek to another Premier League side, and Brighton could fit the bill.

Manager Chris Hughton is looking to strengthen his squad after they secured promotion to the top flight.

Tammy Abraham represents England Under-19s against Japan Under-19s on November 15, 2015
