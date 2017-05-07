May 7, 2017 at 12pm UK at ​Villa Park
Aston Villa
1-1
BrightonBrighton & Hove Albion
Grealish (89')
Baker (63')
FT(HT: 0-0)
Murray (64' pen.)
Pocognoli (91')

Chris Hughton: 'Missing out on Championship title is difficult'

Brighton manager Chris Hughton looks on ahead of the Pre Season Friendly between Crawley Town and Brighton & Hove Albion at the Checkatrade.com Stadium on July 22, 2015
© Getty Images
Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton admits that he is disappointed to have thrown away the Championship title but insists that the season has still been a success.
By , Staff Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Sunday, May 7, 2017 at 17:27 UK

Brighton & Hove Albion manager Chris Hughton has admitted that it is "difficult" to have missed out on the Championship title, but insists that it should not take away from his side's achievements this season.

The Seagulls held a seven-point lead over Newcastle United with three games of the season remaining, but back-to-back defeats were then followed by a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on the final day as the Magpies clinched the title in dramatic fashion.

Brighton were heading for top spot until an 89th-minute error from David Stockdale scuppered their hopes, but Hughton refused to blame his goalkeeper.

"Today is a negative day, it's difficult, but there are far more pluses. What these lads have achieved this season has been magnificent. David has been excellent for us all season and he had made two very good saves from free-kicks before. There's never any portion of blame. We have to accept it as a team," he told reporters.

"For us the season is finished and we have achieved our goal. We're playing in a division where there are some very big teams, who have spent big money, and we have managed to come in the top two.

"We're very conscious of [the need to strengthen] but you can't make wholesale changes. We have to get the right types in who aren't going to take too much away from what we've already got."

Brighton will return to the top flight after a 34-year absence next season.

Your Comments
TeamPWDLFAGDPTS
CNewcastle UnitedNewcastle462971085404594
3Reading46267136864485
4Sheffield WednesdaySheff Weds462491360451581
5Huddersfield TownHuddersfield46256155658-281
6Fulham4622141085572880
7Leeds UnitedLeeds462291561471475
8Norwich CityNorwich4620101685691670
9Derby CountyDerby461813155450467
10Brentford4618101875651064
11Preston North EndPreston461614166463162
12Cardiff CityCardiff461711186061-162
13Aston Villa461614164748-162
14Barnsley461513186467-358
15Ipswich TownIpswich461316174858-1055
16Bristol City46159226066-654
17Queens Park RangersQPR46158235266-1453
18Birmingham CityBirmingham461314194564-1953
19Burton Albion461313204963-1452
20Nottingham ForestNott'm Forest46149236272-1051
RBlackburn RoversBlackburn461215195365-1251
RWigan AthleticWigan461012244057-1742
RRotherham UnitedRotherham4658334098-5823
