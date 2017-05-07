Brighton & Hove Albion boss Chris Hughton admits that he is disappointed to have thrown away the Championship title but insists that the season has still been a success.

The Seagulls held a seven-point lead over Newcastle United with three games of the season remaining, but back-to-back defeats were then followed by a 1-1 draw with Aston Villa on the final day as the Magpies clinched the title in dramatic fashion.

Brighton were heading for top spot until an 89th-minute error from David Stockdale scuppered their hopes, but Hughton refused to blame his goalkeeper.

"Today is a negative day, it's difficult, but there are far more pluses. What these lads have achieved this season has been magnificent. David has been excellent for us all season and he had made two very good saves from free-kicks before. There's never any portion of blame. We have to accept it as a team," he told reporters.

"For us the season is finished and we have achieved our goal. We're playing in a division where there are some very big teams, who have spent big money, and we have managed to come in the top two.

"We're very conscious of [the need to strengthen] but you can't make wholesale changes. We have to get the right types in who aren't going to take too much away from what we've already got."

Brighton will return to the top flight after a 34-year absence next season.