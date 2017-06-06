RB Leipzig director of football Ralf Rangnick says that neither Emil Forsberg or Naby Keita will be leaving the club in the summer.

RB Leipzig director of football Ralf Rangnick has said that the Bundesliga club will not sell any of their star players this summer.

Arsenal and Liverpool are reportedly keen on both Emil Forsberg and Naby Keita, but it appears that they may have to look elsewhere with Rangnick refusing to entertain any offers for the pair.

Rangnick told Bild: "We're not thinking about selling our best players this summer. There's no red line for us. We will keep our team and improve it in several positions.

"There is absolutely no pain threshold. We will keep the team - and make even more [signings] in certain positions."

Forsberg was played an instrumental role in RB Leipzig finishing in second place in Germany's top flight this season with eight goals and 19 assists.

Keita also made a huge impact from midfield, with eight goals and seven assists coming from 31 outings.