Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger will reportedly use the funds generated from the sale of Wojciech Szczesny to target Sunderland goalkeeper Jordan Pickford.

The Gunners currently have four goalkeepers on their books but with Wojciech Szczesny and David Ospina both expected to leave the Emirates Stadium, manager Arsene Wenger must find at least one newcomer.

According to The Sun, the Frenchman has decided to use the funds generated from the sales of two of his stoppers to push through the signing of Pickford.

The England Under-21 international is known to be a target of Everton, but it has been claimed that the Toffees have no intention of meeting Sunderland's asking price of £30m.

Wenger is unlikely to be willing to spend that fee on a second-choice goalkeeper to Petr Cech but with as much as £18m coming in for Szczesny and Ospina, he could potentially bid higher than Everton.

Pickford made 32 appearances for the Black Cats in all competitions this season.