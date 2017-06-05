New Transfer Talk header

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny nearing Juventus move?

Wojciech Szczesny of AS Roma in action during the pre-season friendly match between AS Roma and Sevilla FC at Olimpico Stadium on August 14, 2015
Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly closing in on a transfer to Juventus.
Juventus have reportedly moved closer to sealing the summer transfer of Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny.

The Polish stopper has spent the last two seasons as first choice at Roma but after the completion of his loan spell, he has returned to the Emirates Stadium.

However, it appears that it will only be a short-term stay in North London as according to Sky Sports News, he has agreed to return to Italy with Juventus.

There had been the possibility of Szczesny featuring in the Premier League next season with Arsene Wenger likely to require a replacement for David Ospina, but it has been claimed that the 27-year-old will sign for the Serie A champions.

It has been suggested that Arsenal will receive £14m for a player who has played 80 times in all competitions for Roma since July 2015.

Szczesny will act as deputy to Gianluigi Buffon for his first 12 months in Turin, with the club legend expected to retire at the end of the next campaign.

