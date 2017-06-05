Derek McInnes 'seeking assurances from Sunderland over transfer budget'

Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes jogs onto the pitch during the Pre Season Friendly match between Aberdeen and FC Twente at Pittodrie Stadium on July 26, 2013
A report claims that Derek McInnes will leave Aberdeen for Sunderland if he is given financial backing this summer, with talks planned for later this week.
Aberdeen manager Derek McInnes is reportedly interested in replacing David Moyes as Sunderland manager, but first wants guarantees that he will not be financially restricted in the transfer market.

The 45-year-old is thought to be high on the list of potential candidates to succeed Moyes, who quit the Stadium of Light last month following relegation from the Premier League.

Moyes was told by owner Ellis Short that a big recruitment drive would not be funded to spearhead a return back to the top flight, even if certain players - star asset Jordan Pickford among them - were sold on.

According to The Telegraph, McInnes intends to speak to Black Cats chiefs this week as he feels that he has taken Aberdeen as far as he possibly can after finishing second in the Scottish Premiership this term.

It is claimed that, should talks with chief executive Martin Bain go well, he will inform his current side of his desire to leave.

Bain has stressed that Sunderland will not be rushed into making a decision, though, telling the club's official website: "The recruitment process is ongoing.

"Pre-season is an important period at any football club so naturally we are keen to conclude things as quickly as possible, whilst being mindful of the need to make the right appointment."

Sunderland's players return for fitness testing on June 29, before heading to Austria for a five-day training camp.

David Moyes watches on during the Premier League game between Everton and Sunderland on February 25, 2017
