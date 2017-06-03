Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will reportedly hold talks with Arsene Wenger before completing a move to Juventus.

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny is reportedly close to completing a £14m move to Italian champions Juventus.

The Poland international's agent David Manasseh has confirmed that his client will hold talks with Gunners boss Arsene Wenger before the deal is finalised, according to the Daily Mail.

Szczesny, who spent last season on loan in Serie A with Roma, has been tipped as a potential successor to veteran stopper Gianluigi Buffon at the Champions League finalists.

Arsenal could be on the hunt for a new goalkeeper this summer as David Ospina has also been tipped to leave the club, with Turkish side Fenerbahce said to be the most likely destination.

Szczesny has one year remaining on his Arsenal contract.