General view of the Emirates

Arsenal

Per Mertesacker in talks with Arsenal over non-playing role

Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
© Getty Images
Per Mertesacker reveals that he will retire this summer and potentially take up a non-playing role at Arsenal.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 20:43 UK

Arsenal defender Per Mertesacker has revealed that he intends to call time on his playing career this summer.

The former Germany international, who made his first start in more than a year in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, is in talks with the club over a backroom role.

"I was extremely lucky with my career and I want to finish on a high," Mertesacker told Sport1. "I am motivated, but I cannot play every three days any more. I don't want to stretch my luck.

"I recently told [Gunners boss Arsene Wenger] that I am tired, mentally wasted. The first time in my career I thought it makes no sense anymore, that I'll retire. No matter how hard I practiced I didn't get a chance.

"At Arsenal you are replaceable so quickly as a player, I don't want to stand in someone's way. Winning the FA Cup was an extreme close which I could not expect.

"Arsenal want to keep hold of me and there are already talks. It will be in the business operations. I will stand on the other side."

Mertesacker has made 210 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and won three FA Cups since joining the club from Werder Bremen in 2011.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Per Mertesacker, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Per Mertesacker in talks with Arsenal over non-playing role
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez
Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bidPSG end interest in Alexis Sanchez?Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezWenger: 'No more than three new signings'Report: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs raceArsenal youngster open to Championship stayOzil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'
> Arsenal Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 