Per Mertesacker reveals that he will retire this summer and potentially take up a non-playing role at Arsenal.

The former Germany international, who made his first start in more than a year in the FA Cup final win over Chelsea, is in talks with the club over a backroom role.

"I was extremely lucky with my career and I want to finish on a high," Mertesacker told Sport1. "I am motivated, but I cannot play every three days any more. I don't want to stretch my luck.

"I recently told [Gunners boss Arsene Wenger] that I am tired, mentally wasted. The first time in my career I thought it makes no sense anymore, that I'll retire. No matter how hard I practiced I didn't get a chance.

"At Arsenal you are replaceable so quickly as a player, I don't want to stand in someone's way. Winning the FA Cup was an extreme close which I could not expect.

"Arsenal want to keep hold of me and there are already talks. It will be in the business operations. I will stand on the other side."

Mertesacker has made 210 appearances for Arsenal in all competitions and won three FA Cups since joining the club from Werder Bremen in 2011.