Paris Saint-Germain reportedly decide to pull out of the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez.

It has previously been claimed that Sanchez was one of a number of players who were being considered by the French outfit as they bid to regain the Ligue 1 title next season.

However, according to Le Parisien, continuing their bid to sign the Chilean is regarded as "too difficult and too costly".

Sanchez has just a year remaining on his contract at the Emirates Stadium, but Arsenal and manager Arsene Wenger have maintained a stance where they will not be forced to sell their most prized asset.

Wenger has claimed that he has no intention of parting ways with the 28-year-old this summer as he looks to mount a challenge for the Premier League title.

Sanchez has also been linked with a transfer to German giants Bayern Munich.