Serie A giants Juventus have joined the race to sign Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to reports.

Juventus have expressed an interest in signing Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny, according to reports.

The Poland international has spent the last two seasons on loan with Serie A side Roma, but the Giallorossi have not secured a buyout option for the player.

As a result, other Italian clubs are said to be circling over Szczesny following his impressive spell on the peninsula, with Napoli one of the sides rumoured to be interested.

According to the Daily Mail, the Bianconeri have now also joined the race for the 27-year-old's signature, his prospective role at the Juventus arena being that of understudy to Gianluigi Buffon.

The report suggests that Szczesny would be offered around £3.5m per year to join Massimiliano Allegri's side, and he is considering whether the move would be good for him with the World Cup in Russia just a year away.

Szczesny had an impressive season at the Stadio Olimpico, playing every minute of every game in Serie A and keeping 14 clean sheets, more than any other goalkeeper in the division.