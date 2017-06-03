Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of pushing through a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.

Bayern Munich have reportedly remained undeterred in their bid to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

With just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, Arsenal are in a position where they need to cash in on the Chilean or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Sanchez will not be sold ahead of next season but according to The Mirror, Bayern are confident that they can push through a deal.

It is unclear what price may be enough to tempt the Gunners, but Bayern are said to be preparing a big-money offer after holding talks with his representatives.

The 28-year-old is known to be happy living in London, but he is at a stage of his career where he must contemplate what could turn out to be his final high-profile move.

Sanchez featured in each of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season, contributing 24 goals and 10 assists.