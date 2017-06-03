New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?

Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
© SilverHub
Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of pushing through a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the summer transfer window.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 14:50 UK

Bayern Munich have reportedly remained undeterred in their bid to sign Arsenal attacker Alexis Sanchez.

With just 12 months remaining on his existing contract, Arsenal are in a position where they need to cash in on the Chilean or risk losing him on a free transfer next summer.

Manager Arsene Wenger has insisted that Sanchez will not be sold ahead of next season but according to The Mirror, Bayern are confident that they can push through a deal.

It is unclear what price may be enough to tempt the Gunners, but Bayern are said to be preparing a big-money offer after holding talks with his representatives.

The 28-year-old is known to be happy living in London, but he is at a stage of his career where he must contemplate what could turn out to be his final high-profile move.

Sanchez featured in each of Arsenal's Premier League fixtures this season, contributing 24 goals and 10 assists.

Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil pictured together on November 27, 2016
Read Next:
Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Alexis Sanchez, Arsene Wenger, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain end interest in Alexis Sanchez?
Mertesacker in talks over backroom roleWenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezWenger: 'No more than three new signings'
Report: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs raceArsenal youngster open to Championship stayOzil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'Robson urges United to sign SanchezArsenal, Spurs 'to battle for Lemar'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Bayern Munich News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Paris Saint-Germain end interest in Alexis Sanchez?
 Alexis Sanchez warms up before the Premier League game between Middlesbrough and Arsenal on April 17, 2017
Arsenal star Alexis Sanchez to force Bayern Munich move this summer?
Bayern exploring Willian option?Chelsea enquire about Bayern's Boateng?Kingsley Coman considered quitting BayernReport: Juve show interest in SanchesBayern 'will not be bullied by English clubs'
Sanchez 'listed as Bayern player by Chile'Alonso, Lahm call time on playing careersBenatia signs permanent deal at JuventusLiverpool face Atletico, Bayern in pre-seasonLehmann: 'Sanchez would fit in at Bayern'
> Bayern Munich Homepage



Tables
 