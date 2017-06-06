A report claims that Juventus could move for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.

Juventus are reportedly considering a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic in this summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old started 30 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League matches during their 2016-17 title-winning campaign, but the Serbian international will see his contract at Stamford Bridge expire in the summer of 2019.

Last month, it was claimed that Manchester United wanted to sign the tall midfielder before the start of the 2017-18 campaign, and according to Calciomercato.com, Juventus will battle the Red Devils for Matic's signature.

Juventus continued their domination of Serie A last season, but fell short in the Champions League once again after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the competition.

Matic has scored once in 31 appearances for the Serbian national team.