New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Report: Juventus considering Nemanja Matic move

Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
© SilverHub
A report claims that Juventus could move for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic ahead of the 2017-18 campaign.
By , European Football Editor
Filed:
Last Updated: Tuesday, June 6, 2017 at 13:27 UK

Juventus are reportedly considering a swoop for Chelsea midfielder Nemanja Matic in this summer's transfer window.

The 28-year-old started 30 of Chelsea's 38 Premier League matches during their 2016-17 title-winning campaign, but the Serbian international will see his contract at Stamford Bridge expire in the summer of 2019.

Last month, it was claimed that Manchester United wanted to sign the tall midfielder before the start of the 2017-18 campaign, and according to Calciomercato.com, Juventus will battle the Red Devils for Matic's signature.

Juventus continued their domination of Serie A last season, but fell short in the Champions League once again after suffering a 4-1 defeat to Real Madrid in the final of the competition.

Matic has scored once in 31 appearances for the Serbian national team.

Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Read Next:
Report: Conte renews interest in Bonucci
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Nemanja Matic, Football
Your Comments
More Chelsea News
Romelu Lukaku in action during the Premier League game between Everton and Burnley on April 15, 2017
Romelu Lukaku to choose Chelsea over Manchester United?
 Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
Report: Juventus considering Nemanja Matic move
 Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk in action during the Premier League clash with West Bromwich Albion at St Mary's on December 31, 2016
Southampton call for investigation over Liverpool's interest in Virgil van Dijk?
John Terry 'wants £100,000-a-week deal'Lukaku: 'My future has been decided'Report: Conte renews interest in BonucciBayern 'to hijack Romelu Lukaku pursuit'Virgil van Dijk 'favours Liverpool move'
Report: AC Milan turn attention to CostaNewcastle close to finalising Abraham deal?Chelsea confirm Hazard's three-month layoffChelsea pair miss out for England Under-21sBelgium reveal Hazard fractured ankle
> Chelsea Homepage
More Juventus News
Chelsea's Nemanja Matic during the FA Cup final against Arsenal on May 27, 2017
Report: Juventus considering Nemanja Matic move
 Leonardo Bonucci scores during the game between Juventus and Hellas Verona on January 6, 2016
Report: Antonio Conte renews interest in Leonardo Bonucci
 Bayern Munich's Brazilian midfielder Douglas Costa celebrates after his goal during the UEFA Champions League Group F football match between FCB Bayern Munich and Olympiakos Piraeus on November 24, 2015
Bayern Munich set Douglas Costa, Renato Sanches asking price?
PSG 'after Juventus manager Allegri'Wojciech Szczesny nearing Juventus move?Bonucci "proud" of Juventus teammatesBuffon "disappointed" with CL final defeatJuventus fans injured in Turin stampede
Allegri: 'Juve were static in second half'Result: Ronaldo fires Real to Champions League gloryTeam News: Isco starts, Bale on benchWojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?Live Commentary: Juventus 1-4 Real Madrid - as it happened
> Juventus Homepage



Tables
 