New Portsmouth manager Kenny Jackett is reportedly looking to secure a reunion with James Henry, who played for him during his time at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Midfielder James Henry has reportedly emerged as a transfer target for Portsmouth.

Last month, Wolverhampton Wanderers announced that Henry would leave Molineux this summer after spending a season on loan at Bolton Wanderers.

Following the changes at his parent club, it was revealed that the 27-year-old would move on to another team ahead of next season and according to The Mirror, that could be Portsmouth.

The League Two champions are now managed by Kenny Jackett, who made Henry a first-team regular when the pair were at the West Midlands outfit.

In helping Bolton earn promotion to the Championship, Henry made 30 appearances and his experience could aid the south coast side when they play at the third tier during the next campaign.