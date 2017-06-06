New Transfer Talk header

Jordan Spence: Joining Ipswich Town permanently "an easy decision"

Jordan Spence insists that he was never in any doubt that he wanted to remain at Ipswich Town for the long term after impressing during his short spell last season.
Jordan Spence has revealed that Ipswich Town faced competition to land his signature, but he was never in any doubt which club he wanted to join on a permanent basis.

The 27-year-old joined the Tractor Boys on loan for the second half of the 2016-17 campaign after leaving MK Dons, making 17 appearances in all.

Spence was linked with a number of teams but is happy to have joined Ipswich for the long term after agreeing a two-year deal at Portman Road.

"I was told there was interest from other clubs but I never spoke to anyone else," he told the club's official website. "It was an easy decision to make, to come here once the manager said he wanted me.

"Obviously last season didn't go as well as everyone would have hoped for here but I never thought we were in a relegation fight. We were always five or six points clear.

"The game at home against Newcastle showed what we are capable of. We coupled the work-rate and the tactical nous with the quality we have and it all came together.

"The place was rocking that day and we have to look to do that more often next season and compete at the top end of the Championship. It won't be easy because it's a tough league but we will be ready for the challenge."

Spence started his career with West Ham United before spending time with a number of clubs on loan, including Leyton Orient, Scunthorpe United, Bristol City, Sheffield Wednesday and MK Dons.

