Adam le Fondre is delighted to have sealed a permanent switch to Bolton Wanderers, bringing an end to three frustrating years with Cardiff City.

Adam le Fondre has described Bolton Wanderers as his "spiritual home" after agreeing a permanent deal with the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 30-year-old striker, who has spent two loan spells with the Trotters, will officially join once he has completed a medical.

Le Fondre departs Cardiff City after three years with the Welsh outfit, in which time he failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

After beginning the latest chapter of his career, linking up with Bolton on a free transfer, Le Fondre admitted to being delighted.

"It's not going to be a shock that I've signed and it's been a long time coming," he told the club's official website. "Bolton Wanderers is my spiritual home at the moment and I'm really looking forward to putting in a lot of hard work and get going."

Le Fondre scored eight goals in 17 outings for Wanderers during his most recent six-month loan deal.