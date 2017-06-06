New Transfer Talk header

Adam le Fondre delighted to join Bolton Wanderers permanently

Adam Le Fondre of Bolton celebrates after scoring his second goal during the Sky Bet Championship match between Bolton Wanderers and Millwall at the Macron Stadium on March 14, 2015
Adam le Fondre is delighted to have sealed a permanent switch to Bolton Wanderers, bringing an end to three frustrating years with Cardiff City.
Adam le Fondre has described Bolton Wanderers as his "spiritual home" after agreeing a permanent deal with the newly-promoted Championship club.

The 30-year-old striker, who has spent two loan spells with the Trotters, will officially join once he has completed a medical.

Le Fondre departs Cardiff City after three years with the Welsh outfit, in which time he failed to nail down a regular starting spot.

After beginning the latest chapter of his career, linking up with Bolton on a free transfer, Le Fondre admitted to being delighted.

"It's not going to be a shock that I've signed and it's been a long time coming," he told the club's official website. "Bolton Wanderers is my spiritual home at the moment and I'm really looking forward to putting in a lot of hard work and get going."

Le Fondre scored eight goals in 17 outings for Wanderers during his most recent six-month loan deal.

