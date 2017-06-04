Sports Mole rounds up the latest confirmed transfer news and speculation from across the footballing world.

The season is over and while the transfer window doesn't technically open until July 1, clubs across the UK and Europe are free to get deals in place ahead of next season.

Sunday morning's headlines:

Isco keen to sign new Real Madrid contract

Isco says that he hopes to sign a new contract "soon" following Real Madrid's triumph in the Champions League. Read more.

Ian Rush "certain" of Philippe Coutinho stay

Liverpool legend Ian Rush says that he is "pretty certain" that Philippe Coutinho will remain with the club despite interest from Barcelona. Read more.

Wayne Rooney to be offered up in Romelu Lukaku deal?

Manchester United will reportedly offer up Wayne Rooney as part of a deal to bring in Romelu Lukaku from Everton. Read more.

Wolverhampton Wanderers interested in Croatian midfielder?

Wolverhampton Wanderers reportedly table a £3m bid for young Croatian defender Filip Krovinovic. Read more.

Manchester City bid for Benjamin Mendy rejected?

Manchester City reportedly see their initial offer for Monaco full-back Benjamin Mendy turned down. Read more.

Leicester City 'make Gylfi Sigurdsson enquiry'

Leicester City reportedly enter the race to prise midfielder Gylfi Sigurdsson away from Swansea City. Read more.

AC Milan "in talks" for Moussa Dembele

AC Milan reportedly begin discussions with Celtic striker Moussa Dembele over a summer move. Read more.

Real Madrid 'prepare formal David de Gea bid'

Real Madrid will reportedly make their first offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after tonight's Champions League final is out of the way. Read more.

Carlos Pena waiting on Rangers work permit

Mexican midfielder Carlos Pena is made to await a decision on his work permit ahead of a proposed move to Rangers. Read more.

Arsenal's Wojciech Szczesny nears £14m Juventus move?

Arsenal goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny will reportedly hold talks with Arsene Wenger before completing a move to Juventus. Read more.

Everton linked with West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang

Everton manager Ronald Koeman is reportedly weighing up a bid for West Ham United's Pedro Obiang. Read more.

Swansea City, Burnley 'vying for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom'

Swansea City and Burnley are reportedly ready to do battle for the services of Barnsley's Andy Yiadom. Read more.

Nigeria starlet Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bid

Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru confirms that the Gunners have tabled a bid for him. Read more.

Barcelona 'in advanced talks to sign Benfica's Nelson Semedo'

Reports in Portugal suggest that Barcelona are on the verge of signing Nelson Semedo. Read more.

Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?

Sheffield Wednesday are linked with a rival bid for Rangers target Graham Dorrans. Read more.

Roberto Mancini 'wants Mario Balotelli at Zenit St Petersburg'

Mario Balotelli is linked with a reunion with Roberto Mancini at Zenit St Petersburg. Read more.

Paris Saint-Germain end interest in Alexis Sanchez?

Paris Saint-Germain reportedly decide to pull out of the race to sign Arsenal forward Alexis Sanchez. Read more.

Alvaro Morata agrees to make AC Milan switch?

Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata reportedly agrees personal terms ahead of a potential switch to AC Milan. Read more.

Norwich City reject Rangers bid for Graham Dorrans?

Norwich City reportedly tell Rangers to increase their offer for midfielder Graham Dorrans after they rejected a bid of £1m. Read more.

Celtic bid for Jonny Hayes 'hits snag'

Celtic's deal to bring in Jonny Hayes from Aberdeen is reportedly delayed over the Dons' desire for a reciprocal move for Ryan Christie. Read more.

Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?

Bayern Munich are reportedly confident of pushing through a deal to sign Alexis Sanchez from Arsenal during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Alexis Sanchez, Mesut Ozil will stay at Arsenal'

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists that both Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil will remain at the Emirates Stadium for next season. Read more.

Liverpool 'demanding £30m for Mamadou Sakho'

Crystal Palace are reportedly "having second thoughts" about a permanent deal for Mamadou Sakho as Liverpool hold firm with their £30m valuation. Read more.

David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?

Arsenal keeper David Ospina could leave the club for Fenerbahce as early as next week. Read more.

Nuno Espirito Santo: 'We can build Wolves team around Helder Costa'

Wolverhampton Wanderers head coach Nuno Espirito Santo says that he wants to build his side around Helder Costa. Read more.

Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on Lucas Perez

Arsenal will reportedly allow striker Lucas Perez to leave the Emirates after just one season at a loss of £4m. Read more.

Manchester United 'to let Zlatan Ibrahimovic leave'

Manchester United reportedly decide against triggering a one-year extension for striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic. Read more.

Vincent Janssen: 'I am keeping my options open'

Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen says that he is keeping "all options open" ahead of the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsene Wenger: 'Arsenal will make maximum of three signings'

Manager Arsene Wenger claims that Arsenal will only make "a maximum of three" signings during the summer. Read more.

West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?

West Ham United reportedly join the race to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who is also said to be attracting attention from Newcastle United and Watford. Read more.

Juventus look to tempt Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to Turin?

Juventus reportedly lodge an interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has just one year remaining on his existing deal. Read more.

Willy Caballero an option for Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are reportedly considering whether to make an offer to Willy Caballero, with the goalkeeper leaving Manchester City on a free this summer. Read more.

West Ham United to loan out Reece Oxford to Borussia Monchengladbach?

West Ham United reportedly intend to send defender Reece Oxford to Borussia Monchengladbach on a season-long loan deal. Read more.

Brighton & Hove Albion show interest in Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald?

Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is reportedly attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League. Read more.

Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?

Chelsea are reportedly considering whether to make an offer for Juventus defender Dani Alves during the January transfer window. Read more.

Real Madrid open to Manchester United offer for Gareth Bale?

Real Madrid are reportedly open to discussions over the potential sale of Gareth Bale to Manchester United during the summer transfer window. Read more.

Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger says that he "likes" Leicester City winger Riyad Mahrez, but insists that he has not made a bid for the want-away Foxes star. Read more.

Diego Costa to leave Chelsea in January?

Striker Diego Costa will reportedly leave Chelsea in January when Atletico Madrid's transfer ban comes to an end. Read more.