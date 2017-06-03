New Transfer Talk header

Swansea City, Burnley 'vying for Barnsley defender Andy Yiadom'

Swansea City and Burnley are reportedly ready to do battle for the services of Barnsley's Andy Yiadom.
Both clubs are readying £1.5m bids for the Ghana international, according to The Mirror.

Championship outfit Barnsley are said to be willing to accept the cut-price sum for Yiadom since the full-back has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Yiadom is one of several players linked with the Oakwell exit this summer, with defender Marc Roberts reportedly wanted by West Bromwich Albion.

Barnsley finished in 14th place in the Championship last season.

A general view prior to the Barclays Premier League match between Burnley and Arsenal at Turf Moor on April 11, 2015
