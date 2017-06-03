New Transfer Talk header

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid will reportedly make their first offer for Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea after tonight's Champions League final is out of the way.
Real Madrid will reportedly make a formal offer for the services of Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea following tonight's Champions League final in Cardiff.

The 26-year-old has been a long-term target for the La Liga champions and almost completed a £29m move two years ago, only for the deal to fall through at the last moment due to a paperwork issue.

Madrid are now expected to come back for a fresh bid this summer as they look for a long-term successor to Keylor Navas and are prepared to pay as much as £60m to land his signature.

United are reluctant to sell, however, and have the keeper under contract until 2019 with the option of an additional year.

According to The Telegraph, Madrid are planning to make their first offer once the Champions League final is out of the way and are more confident of getting the deal done at the second attempt.

Recent reports have suggested that De Gea is content with life in Manchester and is looking forward to featuring for the club in the Champions League next season.

Your Comments
