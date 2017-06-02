Cristiano Ronaldo hails "very good" David de Gea

David De Gea applauds after the Premier League game between Manchester United and Crystal Palace on May 21, 2017
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo calls Manchester United's David de Gea "very good", but refuses to be drawn on the speculation surrounding the Spaniard.
Real Madrid forward Cristiano Ronaldo has branded Manchester United's David de Gea "a very good goalkeeper", but refused to be drawn on speculation linking the Spaniard with a move to the Bernabeu.

Real Madrid are once again being strongly linked with a move for De Gea, and it has been claimed in some quarters that the Spanish giants are confident of finally landing the 26-year-old in this transfer window.

Ronaldo was quizzed on the possibility of becoming teammates with the former Atletico Madrid stopper, but the Portuguese has insisted that his club already have a number one in Keylor Navas.

"Keylor Navas is Real Madrid's goalkeeper. De Gea is a very good goalkeeper but he is at United," Ronaldo told La Sexta. "They talk about 50,000 footballers every year and they are always the same. Of the players they talk about, maybe one or two will arrive and that's it."

De Gea came close to joining Real Madrid in the summer of 2015, but a faulty fax machine prevented the deal from going through, and the goalkeeper ultimately signed a new four-year deal with the Red Devils.

Zinedine Zidane appears prior to the game between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruna on January 9, 2016
