New Transfer Talk header

Transfer Centre

Nigeria starlet Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bid

A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
© Getty Images
Arsenal target Henry Onyekuru confirms that the Gunners have tabled a bid for him.
By , Reporter
Filed:
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 19:14 UK

Eupen forward Henry Onyekuru has confirmed reports that Arsenal have tabled a bid for him.

The highly-rated Nigerian international revealed that the Gunners have made a firm approach to the Belgian club and hinted that he is interested in the move.

"It's a good feeling for a club like Arsenal to make a bid for me, this is due to my hard work in training and games," Onyekuru told the Nigerian Football Federation.

"Thierry Henry has always been my idol since I was a kid. I was watching him play, watching Arsenal and going to YouTube to watch most of his games.

"I remember saying if I had to move to the Premier League I want to be like Thierry Henry, so it's likely to come true and I'm looking towards it at the moment."

Arsenal are said to have triggered a £6.8m buyout clause in the 19-year-old's contract.

A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Read Next:
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?
>
You May Like
Recomended from Sports Mole
View our homepages for Henry Onyekuru, Thierry Henry, Football
Your Comments
More Arsenal News
Alexis Sanchez, aka Alexis, celebrates scoring the second during the Premier League game between Arsenal and Sunderland on May 16, 2017
Bayern Munich confident of completing Alexis Sanchez deal?
 Per Mertesacker of Arsenal celebrates his team's 1-0 win in the FA Community Shield match between Chelsea and Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 2, 2015
Per Mertesacker in talks with Arsenal over non-playing role
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsene Wenger hints at interest in Riyad Mahrez
Wojciech Szczesny nears Juventus move?Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bidPSG end interest in Alexis Sanchez?Wenger: 'Sanchez, Ozil will stay at Arsenal'David Ospina to leave Arsenal next week?
Arsenal 'will accept £4m loss' on PerezWenger: 'No more than three new signings'Report: West Brom join Kieran Gibbs raceArsenal youngster open to Championship stayOzil: 'Ramos like a big brother to me'
> Arsenal Homepage
More Eupen News
A general view of the outside of the stadium ahead of the Barclays Premier League match between Arsenal and Sunderland at Emirates Stadium on May 20, 2015
Nigeria starlet Henry Onyekuru confirms Arsenal bid
 Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger during the Premier League match against Southampton on May 10, 2017
Arsenal 'activate Henry Onyekuru release clause'
 A pensive Arsene Wenger during the Premier League game between Everton and Arsenal on December 13, 2016
Arsenal make move for Henry Onyekuru?
Premier League trio keen on Onyekuru?Everton 'jump queue for Nigerian youngster'Arsenal, Chelsea 'chase Nigerian starlet'
> Eupen Homepage



Tables
LIVE SCORES VIDEPRINTER
expand
 