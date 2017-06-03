New Transfer Talk header

West Ham United join race to sign Kamil Grosicki?

West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic on the touchline during his side's Premier League clash with Everton at Goodison Park on October 30, 2016
West Ham United reportedly join the race to sign Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki, who is also said to be attracting attention from Newcastle United and Watford.
West Ham United manager Slaven Bilic has reportedly identified Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki as a potential transfer target.

After the Hammers finished in the bottom half of the Premier League table, Bilic is aware that he must strengthen his squad this summer and it appears that he is looking to start his business with the signing of the Polish international.

According to The Mirror, Bilic has indicated that he may be willing to pay the alleged £7.7m asking price for the 28-year-old.

However, he faces competition from both Newcastle United and Watford, who are also keen to push through the transfer of the player.

Watford head coach Marco Silva was responsible for bringing Grosicki to the Premier League in January before he made the switch to Vicarage Road last month.

Grosicki made 12 starts and three substitute appearances during the second half of the season.

Hull City manager Marco Silva during the Premier League match against Southampton on April 29, 2017
Marco Silva to raid former club Hull?
