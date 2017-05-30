Newcastle United and Watford are reportedly keen on securing a deal for Hull City winger Kamil Grosicki during the summer transfer window.

Watford head coach Marco Silva has reportedly decided that he wants to renew acquaintances with Kamil Grosicki.

In January, Silva signed Grosicki for Hull City but now that he has departed the KCOM Stadium to take charge of the Hornets, it appears that he wants to strengthen his new squad with the Polish winger.

According to Sportowe Fatky, Silva is keen to take advantage of the release clause in the 28-year-old's contract, which is said to be £3m.

However, the moderate fee means that Silva will face competition in the transfer market, with Newcastle United also said to want to pounce ahead of the next campaign.

Grosicki made a total of 15 appearances for Hull during the second half of the season, with three assists being contributed during that time.