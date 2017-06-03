Fulham midfielder Kevin McDonald is reportedly attracting interest from Brighton & Hove Albion ahead of their debut campaign in the Premier League.

Since the Seagulls earned promotion to the Premier League, they have been linked with several new signings, but it appears that Hughton may opt to return to the Championship to make a key addition.

According to The Sun, he plans to make a £2m offer for the Scottish international ahead of the new season.

However, the Cottagers remain in a strong position to keep hold of the 28-year-old, who has three years remaining on his contract in West London.

During the most recent campaign, he started all but three of Fulham's matches in the Championship as they eventually missed out on promotion through the playoffs.