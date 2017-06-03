New Transfer Talk header

Sheffield Wednesday join chase for Rangers target Graham Dorrans?

Graham Dorrans of Norwich City in action during the pre season friendly match between Norwich City and Brentford at Carrow Road on August 1, 2015 in Norwich, England.
Sheffield Wednesday are linked with a rival bid for Rangers target Graham Dorrans.
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 16:35 UK

Sheffield Wednesday are allegedly considering tabling a bid for Norwich City's Graham Dorrans.

The Owls face steep competition from Rangers, who have placed an offer said to be worth around £1m for the Scotland midfielder.

However, the Championship outfit are ready to go head to head with the Gers for Dorrans's signature by lodging a rival bid, according to the Daily Mail.

Dorrans is one of several players who could be shown the door at Norwich this summer as the Canaries look to overhaul their squad under director of football Stuart Webber and new coach Daniel Farke.

The 30-year-old scored six times in 24 appearances for Norwich last season.

