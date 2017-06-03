Reports in Portugal suggest that Barcelona are on the verge of signing Nelson Semedo.

Barcelona are said to be in "advanced talks" to sign Benfica right-back Nelson Semedo.

The Catalan giants are close to landing the Portugal international in a deal worth £43m, according to Record.

The 23-year-old, who has two senior international caps, has previously been linked with Manchester United, Bayern Munich and most recently Manchester City.

Semedo joined Benfica from Sintrense in 2012, and has made more than 60 appearances for the Portuguese champions over the last two seasons.

The defender's contract is said to include a £69m release clause, although Barca are reportedly on course to secure his services for significantly less.