Juventus look to tempt Liverpool midfielder Emre Can to Turin?

Emre Can in action during the Premier League game between West Bromwich Albion and Liverpool on April 16, 2017
Juventus reportedly lodge an interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has just one year remaining on his existing deal.
By , Reporter
Last Updated: Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 11:13 UK

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly started to attract interest from Juventus.

Can has enjoyed an excellent season with the Merseyside giants and all the indications are that he will sign an extension to his contract.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his existing deal, he is likely to receive offers from rival clubs and according to the Daily Star, Juventus may be keen on exploiting his current situation.

The German international is viewed as a key part of Jurgen Klopp's team, but Juventus hope that he will be tempted to join their increasingly-successful squad in Turin.

Juventus are currently preparing for the Champions League final with Real Madrid and although Can may only be used on a rotational basis should he eventually leave Liverpool for the Serie A champions, it would currently represent a step up.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 129 appearances in all competitions since Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen £10m for his signature in 2014.

Virgil Van Dijk in action during the Europa League game between Southampton and Hapoel Be'er Sheva on December 8, 2016
Your Comments
 Mohamed Salah in action during the Europa League game between Roma and Viktoria Plzen on November 24, 2016
Liverpool looking to complete Mohamed Salah deal?
 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang in action for Borussia Dortmund on December 15, 2015
Borussia Dortmund: 'No bids for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang'
 Juventus's Davi Alves celebrates scoring during the Coppa Italia final against Lazio on May 17, 2017
Chelsea considering move for Dani Alves?
 Gareth Bale thinks he's scored during the La Liga match between Barcelona and Real Madrid on April 2, 2016
Preview: Juventus vs. Real Madrid
