Juventus reportedly lodge an interest in Liverpool midfielder Emre Can, who has just one year remaining on his existing deal.

Liverpool midfielder Emre Can has reportedly started to attract interest from Juventus.

Can has enjoyed an excellent season with the Merseyside giants and all the indications are that he will sign an extension to his contract.

However, with just 12 months remaining on his existing deal, he is likely to receive offers from rival clubs and according to the Daily Star, Juventus may be keen on exploiting his current situation.

The German international is viewed as a key part of Jurgen Klopp's team, but Juventus hope that he will be tempted to join their increasingly-successful squad in Turin.

Juventus are currently preparing for the Champions League final with Real Madrid and although Can may only be used on a rotational basis should he eventually leave Liverpool for the Serie A champions, it would currently represent a step up.

The 23-year-old has scored eight goals in 129 appearances in all competitions since Liverpool paid Bayer Leverkusen £10m for his signature in 2014.